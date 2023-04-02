CFC Postpones Inaugural Cruise to June

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) is postponing its inaugural cruise by a month.

According to a statement published by the French startup cruise line, the first commercial sailing of its first ship – the Renaissance – will now take place on June 29, 2023.

Currently being refurbished at the Damen Brest shipyard in France, the 1,285-guest vessel was previously scheduled to enter service on May 14, 2023.

“During the multi-million euro renovation and extensive modernization of the Renaissance in Brest, CFC Cruises encountered technical issues beyond its control, requiring pre-operational rectification and the involvement of an additional specialist contractor,” the company explained in its statement.

The complete resolution of these problems will demand additional time, CFC added, forcing the postponement of the service start.

As a result, all cruises scheduled to depart between May 14 and June 29 have now been cancelled. The impacted passengers are being offered different options, in addition to “significant compensations,” the company said.

Acquired from Seajets in 2022, the Renaissance was originally built for Holland America Line and first entered service in 1993.

According to CFC, the 55,000-ton cruise ship the current refit includes renovation of its public areas and cabins, as well as technical upgrades, which will bring the vessel to the latest safety and environmental standards.

Targeting what the company called an untapped niche of the market, the Renaissance is said to offer a premium product “with a French identity,” complete with French-speaking crew in guest-facing positions and itineraries departing from French homeports.

During its maiden season, the Renaissance will sail a series of cruises departing from the ports of Le Havre and Marseille.

The year-round operation includes itineraries to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and more.

Most itineraries range between ten and 15 nights, with the program also including a few shorter sailings and a 120-night world cruise departing in early 2024.