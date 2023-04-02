Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Grand Turk Students and Officials

Carnival Cruise Line teamed up with the Turks and Caicos Hotel and Tourism Association (TCHTA) to host an environmental ship tour for a group of students from Grand Turk’s H.J. Robinson High School and government officials on the Mardi Gras.

“At Carnival Cruise Line, we have many proactive initiatives to manage the environmental impact of our fleet and preserve important natural resources,” said Richard Pruitt, vice president of environmental operations for Carnival Cruise Line.

“It was our pleasure to welcome members of the Grand Turk community to witness many of those practices first-hand. We hope they came away with a better understanding of the importance we place on environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of the people in the communities we touch and serve.”

As part of TCHTA’s TCI Shines initiative, the tour included access to the ship’s engine control room, where guests could learn about liquefied natural gas (LNG). Guests could also witness how digestors are used to break down food waste and visit the recycling center, where waste is sorted and processed.

“For the last 15 years, the TCI Shines initiative has promoted the preservation of the country’s environment and we were so pleased to incorporate this educational visit aboard Mardi Gras into this year’s program,” said Stacy Cox, chief executive officer for TCHTA. “Carnival’s various efforts to protect and respect the environment serve as a shining example of how members of our tourism industry can be proactive and responsible members of the Turks and Caicos community.”

Government officials in attendance at the environmental tour included Acting Governor Anya Williams; Premier C. Washington Misick; Attorney General Rhondalee Knowles; and Minister of Tourism, Environment, Heritage, Maritime, Gaming and Disaster Management Josephine Connolly.

“The natural beauty of Turks and Caicos Islands is what sets us apart as an international destination and fuels the tourism that is our nation’s leading economic driver,” said Connolly. “When global companies like Carnival prioritize the protection of our precious natural resources, it is a win-win for our sustainability goals and for the positive economic impact of tourism to our islands. We are grateful to Carnival for inviting us to see their sustainability initiatives onboard Mardi Gras and for their ongoing environmental efforts.”