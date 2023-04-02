Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Carnival Venezia’s Leadership Team

Carnival Cruise Line announced the appointment of senior officers and lead entertainment team for its 25th addition to the fleet, the Carnival Venezia, according to a press release..

“As we continue to grow our operations, it’s key for us to build strong teams who can ensure the success of our new ships and their crew members. We’re fortunate to have some of the most experienced mariners in the cruise industry coming together to make Carnival Venezia feel right at home, for our guests, as part of the Carnival fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise line appointed Captain Claudio Cupisti, Chief Engineer Cesare Boldrini and Hotel Director Karl Hallberg as the ship’s senior officers.

Milena Krivokapic will serve as entertainment director and Marques Matthias as cruise director.

Captain Claudio Cupisti has been working for Carnival since 1989 on 20 different ships including the Carnival Breeze, Carnival Elation, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Valor.

Boldrini quickly has served as a chief engineer since 2011. He has worked on numerous ships over the years, including the Carnival Elation, Carnival Dream, Carnival Legend and Carnival Vista.

Hallberg has worked as the hotel director on 10 Carnival ships since joining the cruise line six years ago. Some of the ships he worked for include the Carnival Valor, Carnival Magic, Carnival Elation, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Liberty.

Entertainment director Krivokapic began her career with Carnival in the photo department and a content manager in 2018 while Matthias d the Fun Squad in 2015. He was part of the inaugural team on Carnival Vista and became the cruise director in 2016.

The Carnival Venezia will offer year-round cruises from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal starting June 15, 2023, after a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise departing from Barcelona, Spain on May 29, 2023.

Photo: Hotel Director Karl Hallberg, Captain Claudio Cupisti and Chief Engineer Cesare Boldrini