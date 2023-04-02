Carnival Cruise Line Expands Cooperation with DNV

Carnival Cruise Line and DNV are extending their cooperation by piloting a new HESS (Health, Environment, Safety and Sustainability) Excellence program, according to a statement.

“We always recognized that DNV had extremely great areas of expertise where we could take advantage. DNV is widely respected in the shipping industry and active in a wide range of other fields outside shipping,” said Domenico Rognoni, chief marine officer of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Recently we established an innovation partnership to develop a software tool to support our successful resumption to service through our HESS Excellence program.”

The expansion comes after a successful three-year safety enhancement program, which reduced accident frequency significantly. DNV supports the new HESS program by providing a range of digital services, increasing efficiency and allowing more comprehensive evaluation of ship conditions.

The purpose of the program is to supervise and monitor health, environmental, safety, security, and sustainability policies at sea and onshore, and stay compliant with the related legal and regulatory requirements.

“It is Carnival’s Purpose and Mission to deliver unforgettable happiness to our guests by providing extraordinary cruise vacations, while honoring the integrity of every ocean we sail, place we visit and life we touch. And we do this by delivering on our Vision of being the global leader in the cruise industry, where we will lead the way in innovative and sustainable cruising to deliver memorable vacations and build borderless connections,” continued Rognoni.

“And how do we do that? By setting clear business priorities where our ambition is: to set the pace with the industry’s smartest solutions that deliver on our sustainability roadmap to 2030, and by maintaining our commitment to excellence in compliance, environmental protection and in looking after the safety, health and well-being of every life we touch.”