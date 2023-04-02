Carnival Celebrates Easter with Onboard Activities

Carnival Cruise Line will be celebrating this Easter on its Australia-based ships with numerous onboard activities and events planned for Sunday, April 9, according to a statement.
Whether they are in port or at sea over the long weekend, guests will be able to engage in multiple activities including:
- Family Easter Hop N’ Stop Hunt: An activity where passengers of all ages can participate and follow the bunny trail to fill their Easter bags
- Non-Denominational Easter Service: Music and prayer on Easter Sunday
- Family Hidden Egg Hunt: Guests will search for the hidden twelve images of golden eggs around the ship and to win a special prize.
- Easter Egg-stravaganza Bingo: Guests have a chance to win a jackpot by playing bingo games.
- Easter Traditions Trivia: In this game, guests will answer questions about Easter traditions around the world, from large omelets in France to kite flying in Bermuda.
- Themed Easter Photo Opportunities: Passengers can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny and with special Easter backdrops in multiple locations onboard.
- Themed Youth Activities: Younger guests can engage in themed youth activities including special arts and crafts and Easter-themed games.