Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Tampa
Assa Abloy

Carnival Celebrates Easter with Onboard Activities

towel animals rabbit

Carnival Cruise Line will be celebrating this Easter on its Australia-based ships with numerous onboard activities and events planned for Sunday, April 9, according to a statement.

Whether they are in port or at sea over the long weekend, guests will be able to engage in multiple activities including:

  • Family Easter Hop N’ Stop Hunt: An activity where passengers of all ages can participate and follow the bunny trail to fill their Easter bags
  • Non-Denominational Easter Service: Music and prayer on Easter Sunday
  • Family Hidden Egg Hunt: Guests will search for the hidden twelve images of golden eggs around the ship and to win a special prize.
  • Easter Egg-stravaganza Bingo: Guests have a chance to win a jackpot by playing bingo games.
  • Easter Traditions Trivia: In this game, guests will answer questions about Easter traditions around the world, from large omelets in France to kite flying in Bermuda.
  • Themed Easter Photo Opportunities: Passengers can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny and with special Easter backdrops in multiple locations onboard.
  • Themed Youth Activities: Younger guests can engage in themed youth activities including special arts and crafts and Easter-themed games. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

CIN 2023 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2022. All Rights Reserved.