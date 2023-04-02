Carnival Australia Extends Grinchmas in July Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is extending its inaugural Grinchmas in July cruises in Australia into August by adding four new cruises, according to a press release.

The four new cruises include:

The 10-day Great Barrier Reef departing on July 31

The 8-day South Pacific departing on August 10

The three-day Getaway departing on August 18

The 10-day South Pacific departing on August 21

Part of a Carnival and Dr. Seuss partnership, the Grinchmas in July cruises promise to bring the best of the Christmas traditions to the sea so that guests can experience the fun of a typical wintry Christmas.

Carnival’s “Seuss at Sea” features new additions such as Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast, Seussapalooza and Seuss Storytime. Guests can experience the holiday atmosphere and enjoy festive food and beverage offerings, including Christmas-themed drinks and meals. Additionally, there will be over 45 different activities for guests to choose from on their cruise.