Biologist Jeff Corwin to Host Princess Alaska Voyage

Princess Cruises announced that wildlife biologist and the cruise line’s Nature and Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin will host the Nature and Adventure Voyage in September 2023.

“My most favorite place to explore is Alaska because it’s unmatched when it comes to adventure, animals and incredible exploration,” said Jeff Corwin. “I’m beyond excited to be hosting this special cruise so I can personally share my experiences, offer insights on watching out for bald eagles, whales and bears, and meet adventure seekers like me who love new discoveries and also share in my dedication for conservation so Alaska can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Corwin, who has already been on more than 150 journeys to Alaska, will share inspiring stories from his experience during the voyage. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Corwin during activities such as keynote presentations in the Princess Theater, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, shore excursions hosted by Corwin in Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan and dining experiences featuring the Wild for Alaska Seafood menu.

The voyage onboard the Sapphire Princess is scheduled for September 6-13, 2023, on the cruise line’s “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary departing from Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage (Whittier). Prices for the voyage start at $448 per person.

Corwin is a renowned wildlife biologist and conservationist who was recently named Princess Cruises’ Nature and Adventure Ambassador. He has shared his stories in numerous television series, including Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin on ABC, which garnered him several Emmy awards.