Aurora Expeditions Launches 2024-25 Antarctica Program

Aurora Expeditions has launched its 2024-25 Antarctica program with 25 voyages ranging from nine to 23 days, exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Chilean Fjords, according to a press release.

“We just completed a hugely successful 2022-023 Antarctic season and our 2023-24 Antarctic season is already selling well with several departures almost at capacity,” said Lisa Bertini, vice president of sales North America of Aurora Expeditions. “Our 24/25 Antarctic season is looking like our most adventurous yet.”

The program includes a new 20-day In Shackleton’s Footsteps itinerary, exploring Elephant Island, where Shackleton and his men landed after 497 days at sea. The voyage departs from Ushuaia, Argentina on March 16, sailing until April 4, 2025.

For the first time ever, Aurora Expeditions will visit the Chilean Fjords in two itineraries: a 14-day fly/sail Antarctic Explorer expedition departing on March 1, 2025, and a 13-day Spirit of Antarctica adventure departing on March 13, 2025.

Another highlight of the program is the dedicated photographic voyage, the 13-day Spirit of Antarctica itinerary, departing on November 12, 2024, where guests can learn photography secrets, tips and tricks.

“I am beyond thrilled to release our most comprehensive Antarctica program for 2024-2025, and the season is packed full of adventure and exploration with a variety of ways for travelers to truly explore Antarctica,” said Hayley Peacock-Gower, chief marketing officer of Aurora Expeditions.

“We have pioneered purpose-driven exploration for more than 32 years and this season combines a unique mix of itineraries – returning favorites, new itineraries and a collection of specially themed expeditions. We aim to open travelers up to exploration and push the boundaries of adventure while deepening connections to the natural world through our off-ship multiple daily excursions, our extensive range of activities and participative Citizen Science projects, all under the guidance of our highly acclaimed and experienced Expedition Team.”