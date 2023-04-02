Atlas Ocean’s Epicurean Expeditions Focus on Europe

Atlas Ocean is ramping up its deployment with Epicurean Expeditions with a focus on culinary offerings. According to the company, the new offering will allow it to offer expedition cruising on a year-round basis, while visiting not only polar destinations but also marquee ports in Europe.

Sailing mostly in the Mediterranean, the expeditions will “provide insight, indulge the senses and inspire discussion,” Atlas Ocean said, while focusing on culinary immersion experiences.

Among the Epicurean Expeditions is a new nine-night itinerary onboard the World Traveller.

Sailing from Nice to Lisbon in late May, the one-way cruise features visits to unusual ports in the Western Mediterranean, including Puerto Banus, Dalt Vila and La Ciotat. The port-intensive itinerary also includes five other ports of call in Spain, Portugal, France and the UK, including Barcelona, Portimão and Gibraltar.

Continuing its first full year in service, the 2022-built World Traveller also offers a new itinerary in the Atlantic. Sailing from Lisbon to Dublin in June, the seven-night cruise visits seven ports in Portugal, Spain, the UK and Ireland, including Leixões, La Coruña, St. Mary and Warrenpoint. In August, the ship is set to offer four expeditions to the Arctic before reaching Greenland and Iceland in September.

Following a shoulder season in Northern Europe and the Atlantic, the World Traveller returns to Antarctica in November for a complete season. In December the vessel offers a nine-night expedition to the Antarctica Peninsula that sails roundtrip from Ushuaia. The voyage features four days in Antarctica, as well as two days exploring the Diego Ramirez Islands – where guests have the chance to find three different penguin species.

The World Navigator, meanwhile, is spending the entire summer in the Mediterranean, offering seven- to 13-night itineraries. On June 30 the vessel offers a 10-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing roundtrip from Piraeus, the itinerary visits 10 different ports in Greece and Turkey. Among the ports are Skopelos, Skiathos, Kepez, Bozcaada and Dikili.

In September and October, the World Navigator also offers a series of cruises in the Western Mediterranean, including a new 10-night itinerary that departs on September 28.

Sailing from Nice to Málaga, the one-way voyage features visits to ports in France and Spain, including Cassis, Roses, Alicante, Almería and Melilla – a Spanish city located in northwest Africa. Starting in November, the World Navigator joins the World Traveller for a winter season in Antarctica. The ship’s program includes a 14-night expedition that comprise three full days in Antarctica, in addition to four days visiting South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.