Atlas Ocean Voyages Hires Cruise Veteran Tim Burtch

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that sales veteran Tim Burtch has joined the cruise line as regional sales director for the central U.S.

Burtch will be responsible for supporting the sales and trade marketing efforts for 14 states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

“Tim knows luxury cruising and the expedition market. That means there is no learning curve, and he will hit the ground running generating brand awareness for our luxury yachting expeditions,” said Tanya Springer, Atlas’ vice president of sales. “Tim has earned the respect and admiration of travel advisors throughout his region. We are glad to have him on our team.”

Burtch began his career at Norwegian Cruise Line and has over 30 years of cruise industry sales experience. Most recently, he served as regional sales director at Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours and Emerald Cruises. He also worked for Oceania Cruises and was the salesperson of the year three times during 16 years.

“I know the gourmet cuisine and fine service that upper-premium and luxury ships offer. I also know the adventure of expedition cruising,” said Burtch. “I look forward to showcasing how Atlas’ intimate yachting expeditions combine both.”