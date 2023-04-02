Ambassador Reveals New Dining Experiences Onboard Ambition

Ambassador Cruise Line has unveiled a wide range of dining experiences for guests onboard the Ambition, set to depart on its inaugural voyage on May 12, 2023.

Bob McGowan, head of guest experience at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Onboard Ambition, there are dining venues for every mood – from traditional afternoon teas to gala dinners alongside the ship’s Captain – providing ample opportunity for guests to be surprised and delighted throughout their journey.

“Carefully designed by our Executive Chef Team, the dining concepts and menus have been created with guest experience at the heart. Following a strong food and beverage customer satisfaction score of 92 percent onboard Ambience we have ensured that we’ve taken on valuable guest feedback and learnings when conceptualizing the offerings on Ambition.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests onboard to experience our superb dining offering, and we look forward to hearing their feedback.”

On the Ambition, guests can dine at Buckingham Restaurant & Holyrood Restaurant, offering a la carte dining experiences. Buckingham Restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch buffet style, while Holyrood is open for dinner only. Both restaurants will serve the popular dishes of British cuisine including sunday roast and shepherd’s pie.

Among the new dining venues is Borough Market, a self-serve style eatery, featuring flavors from around the world so guests can choose between Italian pastas, Asian stir-fries and more.

Another new restaurant onboard the Ambition, Lupino’s, will serve Mediterranean specialties. The place pays homage to Ambassador’s colleague Michelle Lupino who passed away in 2022.

Saffron is an Indian dining venue serving dishes such as Thali, curries, specialist breads, and desserts. There is also Chef’s Table, offering an exclusive dinner experience featuring multi-course a la carte dining with nine courses. Here, guests can also look forward to paired wines but reservations are needed.

For guests looking for a casual meal there is the Alfresco Grill serving burgers, hot dogs, pizzas and chips.