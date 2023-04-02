Ambassador Cruise Line Launches ‘Let’s Cruise’ App

Ambassador Cruise Line launched “Let’s Cruise” app, which allows guests to experience the Ambience in augmented reality technology, according to a press release.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We are delighted to launch our first augmented reality app, which offers guests a fantastic opportunity to explore Ambience and get a taste of all that Ambassador has to offer those guests that sail with us. It’s a great way to build even deeper interactions with our guests through the power of augmented reality technology.”

The app is created in collaboration with 3rockAR, the augmented reality specialists. Available for iOS and Android, the app provides guests with an immersive AR/VR and mixed-reality experience. Users don’t need to download the app in order to use it as they can simply scan the QR code or access the app via a link. When they access the app, guests will receive instructions outlining how to explore the Ambience as if on the ship and win prizes.

Guests will then be offered the option to virtually tour some of the ship’s public spaces. By moving their devices around, guests can enjoy a 360° view of the key areas on board.

Ian Brookes, co-founder and managing director of 3rockAR, said: “The fresh approach Ambassador has towards everything in the cruise industry makes them an ideal partner for 3rockAR. Being able to play a part of a completely different customer experience has been so rewarding. We can’t wait for the next phase.”