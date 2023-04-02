Ambassador Cruise Line Announces 2024-25 Itineraries

Ambassador Cruise Line announced its 2024-25 season with an increased number of regional departures and more choices for guests, according to a statement.

Ambassador Cruise Line CEO Christian Verhounig, said: “We are delighted to unveil our range of exciting itineraries for 2024-25. With a range of compelling launch offers, the Ambassador team are looking forward to offering the ‘warmest welcome at sea’ to guests booking our unique new season sailings.

“We pride ourselves on going above and beyond our guests’ expectations every day of the year. Since operations started in spring 2022, 30,000 guests have enjoyed a premium value, no-fly cruise with Ambassador, and our research has shown that more than nine out of 10 would recommend sailing with us.

“As with the many guests who have entrusted us with delivering an outstanding premium value sailing since we first launched, I’m confident that those coming on board in 2024/25 will delight in the truly wonderful hassle-free, authentic cruise experiences they will enjoy with Ambassador”.

In addition to a homeport in London Tilbury, regional gateways include Newcastle Tyne, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol Royal Portbury and Falmouth. Combined, the Ambience and Ambition will visit 34 countries on six continents in 2024-25, with 127 ports of call.

Itineraries range from sailings for guests over 50 to exploring the Norwegian Fjords, Mediterranean, Caribbean, West Indies and beyond. Both ships will sail to the Normandy coast and guests will be able to choose from two multigenerational cruises as well as an Easter itinerary for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Additionally, Ambassador’s 2024-25 season includes themed cruises complete with guest experts, lecturers and entertainers. The season also offers a number of short sailings with plenty of chances for a European getaway or enjoying some of the most popular Christmas Markets.