AIDA Introduces New Program Onboard Its Cruise Ships

AIDA Cruises announced a new program onboard its cruise ships, including guest artists, workshops, entertaining shows and more.

The new program enables younger guests to engage in sports activities such as freestyle soccer tricks, American football workshops and dance classes with the pros. For travelers who prefer music to sports can also produce their own radio play orlisten to the mini-musical “Ocean Kids” or the “Ritter Rost auf Kreuzfahrt” show. For the youngest among guests, the cruise brand will host chamber puppet shows in Studio X for the first time this year.

For Easter 2023 holidays, the Unique Freestylers will be guests aboard the AIDAdiva from April 6 to 14 from Hamburg/to Warnemünde and aboard the AIDAprima from April 8 to 15 from/to Hamburg. Guests can enjoy ball acrobatics and great moves during this show. The Unique Freestylers will also host workshops whee young and old soccer fans can learn some tricks.

Something new onboard AIDA ships is the chamber puppet show on the AIDAnova and AIDAcosma. These will delight kids with the such as classics “Der kleine Rabe Socke” and “Das Sams.” Live puppet shows will be featured onboard the AIDAnova from May 13 to 20, 2023 from Hamburg/to Kiel, as well as onboard the AIDAcosma on the seven-day voyages from/to Palma de Mallorca on July 8,15,22 and 29, 2023, and on August 5, 12 and 19, 2023.

AIDA Cruises is also bringing back the radio play production by TonPony to its extensive AIDA Kids and Teens program. During the free workshops, children and teens can create their own vacation radio play. TonPony will be featured on the voyages from May 27 to June 3, 2023, with the AIDAnova from/to Kiel and onboard AIDAluna from August 13 to 30, 2023 also from/to Kiel.

The American football workshop “Football Ahoy” is another addition to the AIDA Cruises’ onboard program. Participants aboard the AIDAnova can learn the basics of the sport under the guidance of former national league players.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Renata & Valentin Lusin will give dance classes for kids and teens onboard the AIDA fleet. Classes will be onboard the AIDAmar from August 14 to 24, 2023 from/to Warnemünde.

AIDA Cruises will also host Ritter Rost again. The cabaret artist and author Felix Janosa invite quests to a family show “Ritter Rost auf Kreuzfahrt” from October 1 to 11, 2023 onboard the AIDAbella.