AIDA Cruises Starts Summer 2023 Season from Kiel

AIDA ships have started the 2023 summer cruise season from Kiel, where they are expected to make a total of 64 cruises during the summer season, according to a press release.

The AIDAluna was the first ship to arrive in Kiel this season on April 21, 2023 and will be joined by two more ships, the AIDAbella and AIDAnova.

During the summer season, guests will be able to choose from a range of different cruises departing from Kiel exploring the Baltic Sea, Norway’s fjords or the Arctic Circle.

For guests looking for shorter cruises, AIDA Cruises’ fleet will also offer three-, four- and five-day sailings.

The three-day cruises aboard the AIDAluna in May and September 2023 go through the archipelago of Denmark with calls in Århus and Copenhagen.

The four-day cruises to Norway and Denmark include exploring Northern Europe with calls in Oslo, Copenhagen, Oslofjord and Holmenkollen. Starting in May 2023, the AIDAluna will embark on the “Highlights at the Arctic Circle” voyage visiting destinations such as the North Cape, the Orkney Islands, Tromsø and Hammerfest.

The AIDAbella will offer several itineraries including 14-day voyages “Norway with Lofoten and North Cape” voyage. On this sailing departing from Kiel, guests sail from Haugesund to the North Cape and then to the Lofoten Islands. The ship will also call in Bodø, Åndalsnes, Molde, Bergen and Århus.

The AIDAnova will sail seven- or 14-day voyages between May 6 and October 21, 2023, exploring Norway and Denmark. Guests will have the chance to experience Norway’s capital as well as Kristiansand with its old town of Posebyen. In Denmark, travelers can explore Copenhagen and visit some of the endless beaches in Skagen.

In addition, AIDA Cruises will be present at Kiel Week as the sponsor of the sailing and summer festival.