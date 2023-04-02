AIDA Cruise & Help Announce New School Projects for 2023

AIDA Cruise & Help announced the construction of nine schools for more than 1,200 students as part of its school projects for 2023, according to a press release.

“AIDA Cruise & Help represents our vision of not only traveling the world together with our guests and crew but doing good at the same time. In many regions of the world, there is a lack of school facilities, yet it is education in particular that paves the way to a self-determined future for children in emerging and developing countries. The fact that the AIDA family has now been able to initiate nine more school projects makes me proud and grateful,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

In cooperation with the FLY & HELP Foundation, AIDA Cruise & Help’s initiative completed 37 projects in countries such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines in 2022.

Activities such as the 2022/2023 holiday raffle onboard AIDA ships as well as the joint events with the FLY & HELP founder Reiner Meutsch onboard the AIDAmar have enabled the financing of nine more schools.

Among new schools projects are a new elementary school with a kindergarten in the village of Mulia, Indonesia with space for about 200 children; a new school in the Madagascan community of Ambatomboahangy with space for about 160 children; a new school building in the Lotanti village in Nepal; and a new social and educational youth center for around 50 children in Sorocoba, Brazil.

Additionally, new schools are being built in Benin, Malawi, Senegal and Zanzibar in Africa.