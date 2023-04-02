Adora Announces the Launch of a Global Seafarer Recruitment Program

Adora Cruises has announced a collaboration with domestic and international manning agencies aiming to recruit 3,000 seafarers for its fleet of vessels, including its first Chinese-built cruise ship due to launch in late 2023, as well as the existing vessels.

This recruitment plan covers multiple functional areas, including maritime operations, hotel management, food and beverage service, housekeeping, onboard entertainment, shore excursions, marketing, merchandise sales, information technology, human resources, and administrative positions, the company said.

The recruitment plan also includes hiring senior onboard management to lead and oversee the various departments on the ships.