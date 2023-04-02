Abercrombie & Kent Charts a Course to the North Pole in 2024

For the inaugural departure of North Pole Expedition Cruise: The Ultimate Frontier, Abercrombie & Kent announced that it will charter the icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot along with its expedition team to lead the way to the northernmost point on the planet, according to a press release.

“As interest in Expedition Cruising continues to grow, we are continuously looking for new routes and destinations that deliver the thrill of discovery our guests are looking for. In 2023, we expanded to all seven continents with Africa, and for 2024, we’re thrilled to add the North Pole to our portfolio,” said Stefanie Schmudde, A&K vice president of product development and operations.

“We have taken what not too long ago was a long, arduous expedition, and transformed it into a luxury adventure, featuring A&K’s Expedition Team made up of the foremost Polar cruising experts, aboard Le Commandant Charcot, one of the world’s most advanced and eco-friendly polar expedition vessels.”

The expedition is set to depart on July 10, 2024, taking guests to seek out the geographic North Pole. After spending the night at the top of the world, the captain will find a location suitable for a gangway landing onto the ice’s surface, giving guests a unique opportunity for a photo or a polar plunge.

The expedition includes an onboard program as well, from expert informative lectures and hands-on scientific research projects to visits to the ship’s lab and polar survival workshops, guests will have an array of activities to look forward to while onboard.

In addition to this, there will be cooking demonstrations, photo contests as well as opportunities to walk on the ice or kayak through open Arctic channels.