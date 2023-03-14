A Look at the Carnival Legend’s 2024 Itineraries in Europe

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its offering of seasonal European sailings in 2024. With the Carnival Legend, the company is set to offer different itineraries in the region between May and October.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the ship’s deployment for the season.

Eight Nights in the Mediterranean

Date: May 30, 2024

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Complete Itinerary: Valetta (Malta); Toulon (France); Messina, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples and Livorno (Italy)

To kick off its summer program in Europe, the Carnival Legend is offering an eight-night cruise in the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing roundtrip from Barcelona, the itinerary includes destinations in Malta, France and Italy such as Valletta, Toulon and Naples. Before returning to Spain, the Legend also pays visits to Civitavecchia, the getaway to Rome, and Livorno – from which guests can access Pisa, Florence and the Tuscany region.

Iceland and the British Islands

Date: June 16, 2024

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Dublin (Ireland); Belfast (Northern Ireland); Invergordon (Scotland); Reykjavik, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri and Grundarfjordur (Iceland)

After repositioning to Northern Europe in June, the Carnival Legend is set to offer a unique itinerary to Iceland and the British Islands.

With visits to a total of seven destinations in the region, the 12-night voyage sails roundtrip from Dover, England. Among the ports of call is Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik and Invergordon, a port town that serves as a getaway to the Scottish Highlands region.

Western Europe and the North Sea

Date: July 28, 2024

Length: 12 nights

Homeport: Dover (England)

Complete Itinerary: Zeebrugge (Belgium); Rotterdam and Ijmuiden (Netherlands); Warnemunde (Germany); Edinburgh (Scotland); Copenhagen (Denmark); and Gothenburg (Sweden)

The Carnival Legend is also offering itineraries to Western Europe and the North Sea during its summer program in the region.

Sailing roundtrip from Dover, this 12-night cruise sets sail in July and includes seven ports of call in Belgium, the Netherlands, Scotland, Denmark and Sweden.

Portugal and Spain

Date: August 27, 2024

Length: Nine nights

Homeports: Dover (England) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: La Coruña, Cádiz, Málaga and Cartagena (Spain); Lisbon and Porto (Portugal)

While returning to the Mediterranean, the Carnival Legend offers a unique nine-night cruise across the Iberian Peninsula.

Departing from Dover, the one-way voyage features six different ports in Spain and Portugal, such as La Coruña, Cádiz, Porto and Lisbon. After crossing the strait of Gibraltar, the vessel also sails to Málaga and Cartagena before arriving in Civitavecchia.

Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean

Dates: Six sailings between August and October 2024

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Complete Itinerary: Naples and Messina (Italy); Kusadasi (Turkey); Piraeus, Katakolon, Santorini and Mykonos (Greece)

Between late August and mid-October, the Carnival Legend is also set to off a series of ten-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea visiting Sicily, Turkey, the Greek Islands and more.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, the complete itinerary includes stops at Naples and Messina in Italy, Kusadasi in Turkey, and Piraeus, Katakolon, Santorini, and Mykonos in Greece.