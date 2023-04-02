A Look at the Carnival Celebration’s 2023 Itineraries

After debuting in November 2022, the new Carnival Celebration is spending its first full year in service in 2023. Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the ship’s deployment for the year.

Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas

Date: Several departures between March and December

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); San Juan (Puerto Rico); and St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Offered regularly by the Carnival Celebration through 2023, this seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean includes visits to three ports in the region.

After leaving from its Miami homeport, the 2022-built vessel sails to Amber Cove before visiting San Juan and St. Thomas. With several departures between March and December, the cruise also features two full days at sea.

Eastern Caribbean with St. Maarten

Dates: Several departures between March and December

Length: Seven nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Amber Cove (Dominican Republic); San Juan (Puerto Rico); and Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

The new Celebration is also offering a second week-long itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean throughout 2023.

Following a similar route, the cruise includes visits to Amber Cove and San Juan as well but replaces the visit to St. Thomas with a call to St. Maarten – where the Celebration spends nine hours docked at the port of Philipsburg.

Mexico and Honduras

Date: Several departures between March and December

Length: Six and seven nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Mahogany Bay (Honduras); Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico)

The Carnival Celebration 2023 program includes regular sailings to the Western Caribbean too. Two different week-long itineraries are available between March and December.

At six and seven nights in length, both cruises sail to Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel, as well as Honduras’ Mahogany Bay. The shorter version of the itinerary, however, includes two full days at sea, while the longer cruise features three full days cruising in the Caribbean.

Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Dates: Five departures between May and September

Length: Eight nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Complete Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Kralendijk (Bonaire); and Willemstad (Curaçao)

Between May and September, the Celebration also sails to the Southern Caribbean with a series of special eight-night cruises to the ABC islands.

After departing from PortMiami, the LNG-powered vessel spends two full days at sea before visiting Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. The Celebration then returns to its South Florida homeport following two additional days at sea.