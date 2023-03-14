Viking Launches New Travel Advisor Training Program

Viking announced the launch of the Viking Travel Advisor Academy, a new training program created to help travel advisors promote Viking and earn exclusive benefits, according to a press release.

The academy enables advisors to become Viking Certified Experts and get crucial sales and marketing insights.

“We are very proud of our longstanding partnerships with travel advisors, who help us share the world of Viking with curious travelers,” said Michele Saegesser, vice president of sales and national accounts at Viking.

“Viking has expanded significantly since we launched the industry’s first river voyage academy in 2015. Our new academy builds on previous successes and incorporates invaluable feedback we received from the advisor community. We hope our partners will complete the entire Viking Travel Advisor Academy to become Viking Certified Experts and take advantage of the numerous benefits awarded to graduates.”

The Viking Travel Advisor Academy allows travel advisors to earn benefits such as:

$100 per booking incentive on a Viking reloadable VISA card;

A certificate of completion from the Viking Travel Advisor Academy;

A digital Viking Certified Expert badge;

Membership into the Viking graduate community.



Travel Advisors can apply for the Viking Travel Advisor Academy at the Viking Travel Advisor Portal.