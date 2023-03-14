UnCruise Announces Silas Cheever as New VP of Finance

UnCruise Adventures announced the appointment of Silas Cheever as its new vice president of accounting and finance, according to a press release.

“We extend a warm welcome to Silas in joining our executive team,” said Captain Dan Blanchard, owner and CEO of UnCruise Adventures. “His wealth of experience and passion for financial accuracy and improvement make him an invaluable asset to our company. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions he will bring to the role and driving our continued growth and success. It is a wonderful feeling to be able to promote the talented people that exist within the company and share the wealth of knowledge.”

Cheever, who succeeds CFO Eric Gier, brings a vast experience in operations and finance to his new role. He has worked for a multinational corporation in Berlin and Amsterdam. Cheever has also served as a crew member on several UnCruise Adventure ships, helping ensure a great guest experience.

“I am excited to take on the role of VP of Accounting and Finance at UnCruise Adventures,” Cheever said. “This is a company that values adventure, authenticity, and inclusivity, and I am thrilled to be part of the team. I look forward to working with our operational teams and shoreside leadership to drive our financial success and continue to provide quality service and unique and unforgettable small ship adventures to our guests.”