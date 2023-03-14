Turks and Caicos Islands to Lift All COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Turks and Caicos’ Ministry of Health announced that it would no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the destination.

The decision is effective starting April 1, 2023, as a result of a rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases and zero related deaths in recent months, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to announce this new development and to safely welcome visitors back to our beautiful island destination,” said Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, Josephine Connolly. “Our top priority has always been the health and well-being of our residents and travelers, and we are confident that we can continue to maintain a safe environment without these restrictions.”

Turks and Caicos has been cooperating with local and national public health officials to implement health and safety protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 including creating a testing and vaccination campaign to ensure that the majority of the local population was vaccinated.

The Ministry of Tourism encourages guests to maintain healthy hygiene habits and to follow any local guidelines or regulations during their stay.