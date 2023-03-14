TUI Cruises Creates New Destinations Department for Mein Schiff

TUI Cruises announced a new integrated Destinations department for Mein Schiff, according to a press release.

Dennis Tetzlaff, vice president of fleet operations and newbuild, and Denis Wiechert, vice president of product management and guest experience, developed the newly structured department in order to meet strategic operational and financial targets for its tour operations.

The new Destinations department will be led by Marcus Puttich, who was recently appointed as director of destinations, and is responsible for all operational, planning and development aspects of both brands: Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Puttich will report directly to Dennis Tetzlaff. Maria Tauschke, head of shore operations, who will assume additional operational responsibilities for Tour Operations for Mein Schiff, and will report to Puttich.

Together with the Mein Schiff Product Management department, the company will create an exceptional shoreside experience for guests. Carolin Bauer, head of onboard commerce management within the Mein Schiff Product Management department will assume additional responsibilities for the brand‘s Tour Operations, including product development and “active tours”. Bauer will report to Nina Krüger, director of product management and hotel operations. Krüger will report to Denis Wiechert.

Tetzlaff and Wiechert will both report to CEO Wybcke Meier.