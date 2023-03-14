Three Cruise Ships Set Sail from Port Everglades

Three cruise ships sailed from Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Continuing a busy winter season, the Celebrity Edge, the Celebrity Equinox and the Liberty of the Seas visited the Florida homeport to start new voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Offering a series of short sailings, the Liberty of the Seas departed on a new four-night cruise to the Bahamas.

In addition to a full day at sea, the itinerary includes visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean International’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

The two Celebrity Cruises ships, meanwhile, are offering longer cruises to different parts of the Caribbean and Central America.

Concluding its winter program in the region, the Celebrity Edge kicked off a 11-night itinerary to the Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean.

Before returning to Florida on April 7, the cruise features visits to five different destinations, as well as a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

Ports of call include the ABC Islands – Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao – and also Colombia’s Cartagena and Panama’s Colón.

Cruising from Fort Lauderdale on a year-round basis, the Celebrity Equinox set sail on a ten-night voyage to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The complete itinerary features visits to five ports, including St. Kitts, Martinique, Barbados, St. Lucia and St. John’s. Before returning to the Port Everglades, the Equinox is also set to spend four days cruising at the Caribbean Sea.

The departures come on top of a busy weekend in Fort Lauderdale, with a total of eight ships docking in the city’s cruise terminals between Saturday and Sunday.

One of the newest ships of the Royal Caribbean International fleet, the Odyssey of the Seas, was among the highlights of the lineup, which also included three ships from Holland America Line, three ships from Celebrity Cruises and one from Princess Cruises.