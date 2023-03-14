The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Celebrates Keel-Laying of Ilma

he Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection celebrated a milestone at a keel-laying ceremony for the Ilma that marks the start of the construction, held at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and to partner with Chantiers de l’Atlantique on the construction of Ilma,” commented Douglas Prothero, chief executive officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “As we expand our fleet, we look forward to continuing to create unique experiences that celebrate the yachting lifestyle and are transforming the luxury cruising category.”

The new ship is set to start operations in 2024.

The Ilma will be The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s second yacht, measuring 790 feet and accommodating up to 456 passengers. The Ilma will also be the first yacht in the collection to use liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel.

“Chantiers de l’Atlantique is very proud of its partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection,” said Arnaud Le Joncour, senior vice president sales and marketing for Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“Through this ceremony, we wish the best to Ilma during construction with the assurance that the vessel’s elegant design, quality materials, and environmental performance will position Ilma as a legendary symbol in a new era of luxury cruising.”