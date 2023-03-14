The Complete Itinerary of Viking Sky’s 137-Night World Cruise

On December 20, 2023, the Viking Sky will embark on its 137-night voyage around the world departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The worldwide adventure will include visits to cities as well as lesser-known destinations and overnight stays in 11 ports including Sydney, Haifa, Istanbul, Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh Yangon and Mumbai.

It’s among a number of unique world cruise options being offered in 2024, according to the new 2024 World Cruise Guide by Cruise Industry News.

The Viking Sky’s world cruise will end in Greenwich (London) England on May 4, 2024.

The ship’s first stop is in Cozumel, Mexico, followed by Cartagena, Colombia and Colon, Panama. After crossing the Panama Canal, the Viking Sky will set course for Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica and Corinto, Nicaragua. The ship will also call in Cabo (San Lucas) Mexico before visiting Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, California.

Other ports of call include: Honolulu\Oahu (Hawaii);Nawiliwili\Kauai (Hawaii); Bora Bora (French Polynesia); Moorea (French Polynesia) Papeete (Tahiti,French Polynesia); Bay of Islands (New Zealand); Auckland (New Zealand); Tauranga (New Zealand); Napier (New Zealand); Wellington (New Zealand); Fjordland National Park (New Zealand); Hobart (Tasmania); Phillip Island (Australia); Melbourne (Australia); Eden (Australia); Sydney (Australia); Brisbane (Australia); Hamilton Island (Australia); Cairns (Australia); Thursday Island (Australia); Komodo Island (Indonesia); Bali (Indonesia); Semarang (Indonesia); Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam); Ko Samui (Thailand); Singapore; Phuket (Thailand); Yangon (Myanmar); Colombo (Sri Lanka); Cochin (India); Mormugao\Goa (India); Mumbai (India); Jeddah (Saudi Arabia); Aqaba (Jordan); Safaga (Egypt); Suez Canal; Haifa (Israel); Rhodes (Greece); Kusadasi\Ephesus (Turkey); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus\Athens (Greece); Messina, Sicily; Naples (Italy); Civitavecchia\Rome (Italy); Monaco; Barcelona (Spain); Cartagena (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); Le Havre\Paris (France); Dover (England); and Greenwich\London (England).

Prices for the Viking Sky’s world cruise start from $59,995 per person. The price includes free Wi-Fi and excursions at each port, among other benefits.

Guests who book the cruise by March 31, 2023, also get $2,000 shore excursions credit per person to be used toward optional shore excursions or overland tours; $1,000 shipboard credit per person shipboard credit that can be used for spa services, onboard shops and laundry; and additional $1,000 shipboard credit per person for all Viking Explorer Society Members.