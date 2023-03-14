Swan Hellenic Announces Africa Expedition Programs

Swan Hellenic announced a series of unique cultural expedition cruises on the East and West coasts of Africa aboard the SH Diana and SH Vega in 2023.

Guests can choose among nine cultural expedition cruises sailing between March and November 2023, ranging from eight to 14 days aboard the two ships.

Each cruise will feature experts and seasoned expedition guides sharing insights on the destinations visited.

“We’re really excited to offer these special new opportunities to discerning explorers,” commented Swan Hellenic Vice President of Global Marketing Patrizia Iantorno. “Our expertly designed Africa cruises mark the beginning of a new era of cultural expedition cruising worldwide.”

The SH Vega will explore the West Coast of Africa offering four cultural expedition cruises: “Safaris of the Southwest Coast,” “Unspoilt Wilds of Southwest Africa,” “Cultural Crucibles of West Africa” and “Volcanic Cultures of Africa’s Atlantic Islands.”

Itineraries range from ten to 14 days.

Highlights include visiting the Loango National Park in Gabon with lowland gorillas and hippos, to encountering chimpanzees in the Conkouati-Douli National Park in the Republic of the Congo. Prices start from £3,708.

The SH Diana will be sailing the North and East Coasts from August to November, offering five cultural expedition cruises offered: “Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors”, “Revelations of Suez, Sinai and the Red Sea”, “Paradise Islands of the Indian Ocean”, “Madagascar and its Eastern Islands” and “Extraordinary Southern Africa”. Itineraries range from eight to 13 days.

Highlights include visiting the holy city of Medina, the Nabataean city of Petra and Pemba Island.