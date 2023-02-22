Swan Hellenic and SETI Institute Announce Lecturers for Explore Space at Sea

Swan Hellenic and the SETI Institute announced that the 2023 cultural expedition cruises will feature expert insights from the Institute’s researchers.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said: “We’re immensely proud of this new partnership. The presence of the SETI Institute’s eminent scientists on board our cultural expedition cruises, imparting their expert knowledge of astrobiology, geology, physics, chemistry and astronomy, completes another facet of the quest to take our guests to see what others don’t”.

The announcement comes a few months after the two brands first announced their partnership back in December. The lectures will contain insights into the history and latest discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology as well as planetary science. The expeditions will take SETI Institute experts to some of the planet’s most remote areas including Antarctica.

SETI president and CEO Bill Diamond said: “The SETI Institute’s work brings humanity’s relationship with our planet, our solar system and the Universe beyond into focus. Over 100 Institute scientists strive to understand humankind’s place in the cosmos. Outreach and public engagement are also central to our mission, and we are delighted with the opportunity to have our scientists and thought leaders interact with the curious-minded adventurers who explore with Swan Hellenic”.

Lecturers scheduled for Swan Hellenic’s 2023 cultural expeditions cruises include:

Dr. David Grinspoon, astrologist and senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, SETI Institute Science Advisory Board Member. Grinspoon will be accompanying the SH Vega’s Unspoilt Wilds of Southwest Africa voyage, April 3 -16, 2023.

Dr. Simon Steel, PhD astronomer and astrophysicist and deputy director of the Carl Sagan Center for Research at the SETI Institute. Steel will be accompanying the SH Vega’s Lands of the Celts voyage, from May 23 to June 3, 2023.

Dr. Margaret Turnbull, astrobiologist and SETI Institute research scientist. Turnbull will be accompanying the SH Diana on the Historic Ports of the Western Seaboard voyage from August 8-17, 2023.

Dr. Pablo Sobron, SETI Institute research scientist will be accompanying the SH Vega’s Greenland in Depth journey, August 26 – September 5, 2023.

Dr. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer and fellow at the SETI Institute. Shostak will be accompanying the SH Vega’s Voyage to the Northwest Passage voyage, September 5 – 21, 2023.

Dr. Dava Newman, director of the MIT Media Lab, Apollo Program professor of astronautics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard–MIT Health, Sciences and Technology Faculty Member. Newman will be accompanying the SH Vega’s Weddell Sea Discovery journey, from December 23, 2023 – January 3, 2024.