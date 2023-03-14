Survitec Secures Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG Systems

Survitec’s brand, Maritime Protection, has secured a contract for a set of nitrogen systems for installation on an LNG-powered cruise ship, according to a statement.

The company did not name the ship but said it was being built in Europe for a Japanese ship owner with a 2025 delivery; meaning it is the Asuka/NYK newbuild project.

The company has welcomed the opportunity to help the cruise industry transition to alternative fuels, in particular with the implementation of inert gas (IG) systems as an important safety measure.

Mark Clegg, managing director of fire systems at Survitec, said: “This order signals Survitec as a trusted partner to the cruise industry. While our Inert Gas (IG) systems have already gained widespread use in other ship types, the passenger ship sector has only recently begun to explore the technology.

“From our standpoint, a cruise ship is no different from any other vessel. Nevertheless, this latest contract win allows us to expand our market, and we anticipate more orders as more passenger vessels shift towards cleaner fuels.”

Survitec will provide supplies for two nitrogen generators, feed-air compressors, valves, and control cabinets.

Rune Moseidjord, sales manager of maritime protection, explained. “Nitrogen is used to purge the fuel gas system before and after engine start-up or when any maintenance work is carried out. It creates a safer, more stable environment.

“It is crucial for any passenger ship going down the alternative fuel route to have a low maintenance, reliable, affordable N 2 system. The benefit of our IG systems is that each one is engineered to order, designed to meet the requirements of each individual ship.”

Maritime Protection’s nitrogen systems are fully automatic, easy to install can be supported remotely by the brand, which provides remote assistance such as technical support and troubleshooting.