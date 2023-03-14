Seabourn Expands Expedition Deployment in 2023

With a second purpose-built expedition ship entering service, Seabourn is expanding its deployment in 2023. A sister to the 2022-built Seabourn Venture, the new Seabourn Pursuit is joining the fleet in the summer for a series of seven pre-inaugural sailings in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Starting in mid-August, the 264-guest vessel offers five new voyages in the Western Mediterranean, with itineraries sailing through the French and Italian Rivieras.

Among the options, on September 3, the Pursuit departs on a seven-night cruise called the Allure of Italy and France. Sailing from Monte Carlo to Barcelona, the itinerary features calls to Italy’s Cinque Terre and Sardinia, as well as France’s Corsica, where the vessel visits Bonifacio, a city known for its vast history, on the southern tip of the island.

Before arriving in Barcelona, the Pursuit also pays visits to Marseille and Palamós, in Spain. Once in North America, the Pursuit also offers a pre-inaugural itinerary in the Caribbean before heading south for its maiden expedition season in Antarctica and South America.

The ten-day tropical cruise sails from Miami to Barbados and calls in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Great Harbour, Jost van Dyke; Road Bay, Anguilla; St. John’s, Antigua; Fort-de-France, Martinique; and Port Elizabeth, Bequia. In October, the vessel kicks off its inaugural expedition schedule, with exploration itineraries sailing to South America, the Amazon and Antarctica.

Along with the Seabourn Venture, the new vessel is offering over 20 departures in Antarctica, which includes 11- to 24-night expeditions to the Antarctica Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falklands and more. More highlights of Seabourn’s deployment for 2023 included a first-ever sailing to Hawaii onboard the Seabourn Sojourn.

Departing on December 22, the cruise sails roundtrip from Los Angeles and features a six-day stay in the Aloha State, as well as visits to Catalina Island, Mexico’s Ensenada and has six days at sea.

While the Seabourn Quest and the Seabourn Ovation are set to spend the upcoming winter sailing in the Caribbean and the Panama Canal, the rest of the fleet will be spread around the world. The Seabourn Encore is set to offer a series of itineraries to India and the Middle East, as well as longer, 14- to 32-day cruises in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

The Seabourn Odyssey, meanwhile, will be deployed in the Pacific, offering different itineraries in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Tahiti and French Polynesia