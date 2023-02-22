Schiller Appointed CFO for Holland America Line and Seabourn

Jeremy Schiller has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer for Holland America Line and Seabourn, the two cruise lines announced in a press release.

As CFO, Schiller’s responsibilities will span strategic planning and forecasting, oversight of the finance department, and other financial and accounting operations in support of the business. Schiller will report to Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“With Jeremy’s exceptional knowledge of the cruise industry and financial experience, his appointment will strengthen our leadership team and offer substantial value to our company,” said Antorcha. “He’s proven to be an effective leader and strong tactical thinker, and we know his expertise will play a pivotal role in the growth and financial stability of both brands.”

Schiller has been at Carnival Cruise Line for the past 12 years in roles of increasing responsibility within the finance department, the company said.

Most recently he served as vice president, finance and operations where he led several shipboard retail operations and oversaw financial planning and analysis, as well as the payroll, compensation and fleet finance teams, among his responsibilities.

Prior to joining Carnival Cruise Line, a sister-brand to Holland America Line and Seabourn, Schiller began his finance career at BankAtlantic.

Schiller holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.