Saint John Port Authority Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Saint John Port Authority announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices, according to a press release.

“In line with our commitment to these principles, Port Saint John is proud to support the UN Global Compact which fully aligns with our corporate strategy and vision. We are on a journey to decarbonize and ensure that our operations have minimal impact on people and the planet and that we are not only safe and efficient but also mindful of the social and economic needs of our region as we build a world-class port of choice,” said Craig Bell Estabrooks, president and CEO, Port Saint John.

With this act, Port Saint John joined thousands of other companies already committed to taking responsible business toward building a better world.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact invites companies across the globe to align their operations with the ten principles regarding human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption as well as to support the organization’s goals and issues stated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, joined by 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories in more than 160 countries.