Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas Resumes Service Following Drydock

Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas is re-entering service today following a 21-day drydock in Spain.

Sailing from Miami, the Voyager-class vessel is resuming a program of six- to eight-night cruises to Southern and Western Caribbean.

For its first voyage after the refit, the 2000-built cruise ship is offering a six-night itinerary to Jamaica and Grand Cayman that includes George Town and Falmouth as ports of call.

Before returning to PortMiami, the Explorer is also set to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

In addition to routine maintenance and technical overhaul, the Explorer of the Seas received new waterslides during its recent stay at the Navantia shipyard.

Named “The Perfect Storm,” the pair of slides were added to the ship’s 13th deck on an area previously occupied by sun loungers.

The drydock work scope also included hotel upkeep, as well as minor upgrades and class work.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean International’s Voyager Class, the Explorer of the Seas originally entered service in 2000.

With capacity for 3,100 guests, the Explorer was also one of the first ships to offer the Royal Promenade, Royal Caribbean’s trademark indoor boulevard surrounded by shops, bars, and restaurants.

In 2015, the ship underwent a major refurbishment that added new features, such as the FlowRider surf simulator and a 3-D movie theater.

While new cabins and suites were added to different parts of the ship, the existing staterooms were also equipped with “virtual balconies” during the refit. According to Royal Caribbean, the large screens added were designed to bring live ocean and destination views into the interior of the cabins.

Completing its winter season in the Caribbean, the Explorer of Seas is set to kick off a summer program in the Mediterranean on May 8.