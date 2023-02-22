Royal Caribbean Sets Record for Transatlantic Crossing with Most People Onboard

Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas just set a new world record during its most recent transatlantic crossing, becoming the vessel to cross the Atlantic Ocean with the most paying guests combined with crew onboard.

According to the ship’s captain, a total of 7,604 individuals, including 5,350 guests and 2,224 crew members, were onboard the Symphony as it crossed the ocean.

Sailing at almost 100 percent occupancy, the vessel started its record-breaking repositioning voyage on March 9.

Connecting the United States to Spain, the 12-night cruise is part of the ship’s upcoming summer program in Europe.

After departing from PortMiami, the Symphony of the Seas continued to sail for nine full days before reaching the Spanish port of Málaga on March 19.

Set to end on Barcelona on March 21, the one-way itinerary also features a visit to another port in Spain: Valencia.

Following the crossing, the Oasis-class ship is set to be drydocked at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

During the routine maintenance period, the 2018-built cruise ship will undergo a program of works that includes technical overhaul and class work, as well as hotel upkeep, and other minor upgrades and refreshments.

On April 16, the Symphony of the Seas kicks off a program of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

Marking its return to European waters after five years, the vessel is set to offer a regular itinerary that includes ports of call in Italy, Spain and France, such as Naples, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.

Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the cruise also features a visit to La Spezia, from which guests can embark on shore excursions to Florence and the Tuscany region.

After concluding its summer program, the Symphony is set to cross the Atlantic Ocean again in late October.

The 14-night repositioning voyage sails from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale and also features visits to Valencia, Cádiz and Nassau.

Note: This article has been updated to reflected the record was set with the most amount of paying guests aboard combined with crew. The Queen Mary crossed with over 16,683 aboard during World War II.