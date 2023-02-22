Royal Caribbean International Expands Sales Team

Royal Caribbean International announced the expansion of its sales team appointing by Clem Galindo as a senior manager for International Corporate Incentive and Charter Sales, according to a press release.

“We are very excited to have Clem return to Royal Caribbean International with his expertise in this market and strong relationships with our international representatives and offices around the world,” said Freddy Muller, associate vice president, of Global Corporate Incentive and Charter Sales, Royal Caribbean International.

Galindo, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, will oversee the international MICE segment of the business and will be responsible for driving the growth of this area while supporting the growing demand from international companies booking incentive travel, corporate groups and charter cruises.

Galindo will respond to Director Craig Jarrett and will work alongside Debi Madansky and Keri Kane, who are both senior charter sales managers for the North America market.

In his work with the Group, Galindo cooperated with both partners and clients and his focus was on international corporate business for Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises.