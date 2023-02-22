Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Faberge Spotlight Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its new spotlight voyages in partnership with Fabergé, according to a press release.

Following the announcement of Regent and Fabergé’s collaboration in creating the first egg objet to reside permanently at sea, the two sailings will be onboard the Seven Seas Splendor’s Northern European voyage departing on June 13, 2023, and aboard the new ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur’s Mediterranean voyage departing on July 1, 2024.

The Spotlight on Fabergé sailings, hosted by Archduke Dr. Géza von Habsburg, Fabergé’s curatorial director, and Sarah Fabergé, great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé, will allow guests to immerse themselves in the world of Fabergé.

Guests will have the opportunity to engage in small group master-class programs, get exclusive access to unique shore-side tours, and witness jeweled egg demonstrations, lectures and screenings among other activities.