RCI Adventure Announces New Products

RCI Adventure Products is introducing its new products and climbing adventures for cruise ships, according to a press release.

RCI Adventure will showcase its new products, including Sky Trail and Sky Tykes, Clip ‘n Climb climbing walls and Amaze’n Mazes mazes, at Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“We want to showcase to the cruise industry how our Adventure Products can be valuable assets and drive sustainable growth on both cruise ships as well as at ports of call locations” explains Ronda Hulst, director of client success.

“For any moment in the itinerary, RCI Adventure Products attractions enhance the cruise experience for families of all ages.”

RCI’s products have been installed on 25 cruise ships for different cruise lines including MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

During the four-day show, RCI Adventure Products will show developers how attractions like Sky Trail can provide a number of benefits for their ship or port destination such as minimal maintenance, low operator costs and great guest experience regardless of their age or skill level.

The Sky Trail is an aerial attraction that features multiple lanes of linear direction for guests to choose from. The product has the capacity to allow thousands of guests daily to experience the this adventure. The Sky Trail can include custom colors and themed elements, among other things.

RCI provides active entertainment for travelers on cruise ships or at ports and destinations. RCI creates multifunctional and safe products able to maintain high numbers of participants of all ages.