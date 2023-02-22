Quantum Marine Stabilizers Expands Engineering Team

Quantum Marine Stabilizers announced two new additions to the quantum engineering team by appointing Mani Kandasamy as a hydrodynamics engineer and Francisco Miguel Montero as a research naval architect.

John Allen, president of Quantum said: “Both candidates will enhance Quantum’s strong research and development team and bring new capabilities into the early stages of design and performance testing.”

Kandasamy has over 20 years of expertise in Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Finite Element Analysis (FEA). Kandasamy is also experienced in the use and development of artificial intelligence, hydrodynamics and aerodynamics as well as in thermal and structural designs.

Kandasamy has a Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa and was a member of the engineering team that created Amazon’s AWS cloud-based software for marine engineering applications. He is also the recipient of the award for Best Technical Contribution by The American Bureau of Shipping.

Montero’s most recent role was as senior project manager for seakeeping at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) in Wageningen, Netherlands, where he spent nine years. He also spent four years at the INTA model basin in Madrid, where he gained knowledge about ship motions.

Montero, who holds a Master’s Degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan, also helped define the hydrofoil research strategy and developed new methods to evaluate active stabilization systems at anchor. He is fluent in four languages and brings valuable knowledge of hydrodynamics, ship dynamics and numerical methods.