Ponant and Relais & Châteaux Renew Partnership

Ponant and Relais & Châteaux have announced the renewal of their partnership for 2023 with two voyages to New Zealand hosted by Chef Norka Mella Munoz of Wharekauhua Country Estate and Chef Jimmy McIntyre of Otahuna Lodge.

The chefs will share their expertise in the galleys on Le Lapérouse, accompanied by demonstrations and gala dinners with their signature dishes.

The first voyage, New Zealand’s South Island and Chatham Islands, departs from Wellington, New Zealand on November 25 and returns on December 3, 2023. Chef Norka Mella Munoz will join the journey aboard Le Lapérouse to explore Aoteaora’s landscapes.

The itinerary will explore the South Island’s east coast with ports of call in the Marlborough Sounds and Kaikoura peninsula. Guests will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Māori history and culture. Additionally, travelers can choose to book a four-day, three-night pre-voyage program at the Relais & Châteaux Wharekauhau Country Estate. Prices start from $6,810 per person based on double occupancy.

The second journey, the eight-day Ancient fjords and unspoiled islands of southern New Zealand is a roundtrip from Dunedin departing on December 3. The itinerary explores the Fjordland National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site of fjords. The ship will then head towards the Snares Islands before reaching Ulva Island, where guests can observe numerous species of birds and rare plants. Prices start from $6,670 per person based on double occupancy.