P&O Cruises to Open World’s Largest Rum Bottle in Barbados

P&O Cruises will celebrate the naming of its newest ship, the Arvia, in Barbados on Thursday, March 16, 2023, by popping up the world’s largest bottle of rum, according to a press release.

The ship will be officially named by global star Nicole Scherzinger and the beachside ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube. During the ceremony, a lever will release the specially made bottle which will hold 15 liters of Mount Gay Black Barrel.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Our naming party in Barbados is a world first and so it had to be rum. Rum is the very essence of Barbados and as the world’s oldest ocean cruise line we simply had to pair with the world’s oldest-running rum distillery and create what we believe to be the world’s largest bottle of rum. Mount Gay has a long and distinguished history and affiliation with the sea – it is a perfect mix.

“Seafarers have always believed that breaking a bottle as the ship was launched afforded it luck and good fortune for the many journeys that lay ahead. Spirits were traditionally used for these ceremonies and it is only in more recent years that this has been replaced by Champagne. We are delighted to partner with Mount Gay and we will be proud to have a replica bottle remain with us on board Arvia to sail around the world as a reminder of this very special day.”

The bottle of rum to be used for the naming ceremony is specially made Demi John and was traditionally used to store and transport rum from the 18th century.

Mount Gay managing director Antoine Couvreur said: “Mount Gay has had a long historical connection with sailing. At the heart of this shared story is Barbados, the birthplace of rum. Since 1703, honoring our authentic heritage has made Mount Gay the drink of choice for sailors and the maritime industry as a whole. We are delighted to partner with P&O Cruises for this historic bottle smash as we celebrate our 320th Anniversary this year.”

The party will be hosted by DJs Trevor Nelson and Sara Cox along with an exclusive performance from Olly Murs the ship’s godmother and the cruise line’s entertainment partner Nicole Scherzinger.