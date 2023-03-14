P&O Cruises Named as Headline Sponsor of the BAFTA Television Awards

P&O Cruises announced that it has been named as the new headline sponsor of the BAFTA Television Awards to take place on May 14, 2023, according to a press release.

The partnership will involve activities around the awards, as well as activities onboard the cruise line’s fleet.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We could not be more delighted to be working in partnership with BAFTA for the upcoming Television Awards. This headline sponsorship brings together two iconic British brands, both steeped in heritage and with huge synergies in entertainment and experience.

“Just like holidays, TV provides escapism from the everyday and the BAFTA Television Award categories and nominees represent a huge variety, with programming and talent which truly celebrates the best of the best.”

As part of the partnership, P&O Cruises will introduce a ‘P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award’ to be voted by the members of the viewing public. The award will recognize the impact of television in the UK. There will be six nominees, chosen by an independent industry jury, overseen by BAFTA, and the voting will open in April 2023.

Louise Robertson, executive director of partnerships and fundraising at BAFTA, said: “As Britain’s most popular cruise line, P&O Cruises is a distinctively British brand with history and heritage in the hearts and minds of all age groups.

“As an arts charity, we are very grateful to P&O Cruises for its generous support of the BAFTA Television Awards, enabling us to stage Britain’s biggest celebration of UK and international television – and look forward to developing our new partnership over the coming years to celebrate the people who bring this to life through their storytelling and production, and inspire the next generation of creative talent.”