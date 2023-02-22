Oceania Cruises Announces ‘All Three Amenities for Free’ Sale

Oceania Cruises launched its OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” sale with benefits and savings on 83 sailings in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to included amenities such as dining at specialty restaurants, Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service and fitness classes, the OLife Ultimate “All Three for Free” offer provides guests with an additional $800 in savings in shipboard credit to use towards onboard amenities and shore excursions.

Guests who book by April 30, 2023, can look forward to even more amenities including free shore excursions, a free beverage package and shipboard credit on 83 select voyages in 2023 and 2024 exploring destinations such as Tokyo, Barcelona and Dubai. The free shore excursions include exploring Kyoto’s Golden Pavilion or visiting an 18th-century winery in Saint-Tropez, France, among other options.

Travelers can take advantage of the savings onboard the Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Marina, Riviera, and Sirena as well as the Marina due to be completed in 2024.

Featured voyages include: