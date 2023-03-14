Norwegian Cruise Line Announces ‘Beetlejuice’ Debut on Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that “Beetlejuice” The Musical will be the headline production on the Norwegian Viva.

David J. Herrera, incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line said: “NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea. This summer, I cannot wait to bring the fun and nostalgia of ‘Beetlejuice’ to our all-new Norwegian Viva.”

The Tony Award-nominated musical (the 90-minute Broadway adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1988 film) tells the story of the Deetz family remodeling a haunted house. The production will take place at the Norwegian’s three-story Viva Theatre & Club with special effects..

Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming, Richard Ambrose, said: “We pride ourselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theater fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-caliber shows, which are made even more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theater experience to an expansive nightclub.”

In addition to enjoying the tune classics, guests will also have the chance to see Michelle D’Amico, a cast member of the Broadway production of the musical as she joins the Norwegian Viva in her role as “Lydia”.

Additionally, after debuting the game show “The Price is Right LIVE” on the Norwegian Prima last year, the Norwegian Viva will also offer a live game show experience with the “Press Your Luck LIVE”. The show invites the audience to be part of it and win grand prizes.

Norwegian’s newest ship will also feature returning guest favorites such as “Improv @ Sea” Comedy Club; “Syd Norman’s Pour House” and more.