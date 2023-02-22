NCLH Goes Biocide-Free with Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Marine has announced the application of its biocide-free self-polishing coating (SPC) AQUATERRAS to the Oceania Riviera.

This application of Nippon Paint Marine’s AQUATERRAS product follows pre-pandemic testing on Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s vessels.

After almost two years of the vessels being exposed to static, pandemic-enforced operation in a fouling rich marine environment, AQUATERRAS demonstrated superb resistance to fouling and marine growth, the company said.

The coating was applied to the Riviera in drydock at Chantiers Naval de Marseille. AQUATERRAS was applied to the vertical sides of the ship. The average hull roughness measured after the application of AQUATERRAS was a significantly low 40 microns.

According to a statement, this extreme smoothness will provide reduced friction between the hull and the water and will help NCLH to maximize fuel savings and reduce emissions.

AQUATERRAS’ excellent biocide free fouling resistance properties will assist in mitigating possible ecological issues arising from biofouling and species migration.

“Due to the impressive performance of AQUATERRAS in testing, we decided to broaden the scope of supply to ships in the Oceania Cruises’ fleet and are exploring additional applications to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet,” said Carlo Paiella, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Nippon Paint Marine’s technical service and worldwide supply capabilities complement the excellent performance and sustainability benefits we have seen from the company’s highly effective marine paint coating technology.”

“As leaders in the cruise ship sector, we believe it is vitally important to do all we can to reduce our environmental impact. The use of AQUATERRAS will contribute to our ongoing decarbonization efforts and our commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

“We are proud that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has selected Nippon Paint Marine as a prime supplier of underwater coatings for their vessels,” said John Drew, Director of Nippon Paint Marine Europe. “As a market leader, NCLH understandably requires highly effective solutions to maximize operational efficiencies, reduce fuel consumption and associated costs, while also achieving its environmental aims. The company’s forward planning, coupled with the reliability and performance of the AQUATERRAS’ fouling resistance coating will enable NCLH vessels to benefit commercially, operationally and work towards the company’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

“The cruise industry has been an early proponent of Nippon Paint Marine’s ground-breaking technology. NCLH is one amongst a group of proactive and forward-thinking cruise lines that recognize AQUATERRAS as a hugely significant breakthrough technology in the antifouling market, providing enhanced levels of performance to those systems containing biocides, such as cuprous oxide.”

Nippon Paint Marine is expected to apply its 100th cruise ship using its various marine coating technologies later this year.