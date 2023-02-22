NCL Recognized for Its Beverage Program and Onboard Culinary Talent

Norwegian Cruise Line announced multiple award recognitions for its food and beverage program by Vibe Conference and the L’Academie Culinaire de France, according to a press release.

The cruise line was honored with the Best Wine Program and Best Adult Alcohol-Free Program awards at the 2023 Vibe Vista Awards, which recognizes top performers in hotel beverage programs.

“The foundation of our guest-first philosophy is built on continuously innovating the onboard experience and further developing our award-winning food and beverage programs,” said Mark Kansley, senior vice president of hotel operations at Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We are thrilled to share the accomplishments of our skilled onboard culinary and beverage professionals whose talents continuously showcase NCL’s commitment to excellence and innovation in creating unique dining experiences for our guests.”

Vibe Vista has recognized Norwegian’s rare, organic vintage wine program curated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson as well as the Meet the Winemaker series which provides guests with exclusive culinary experiences.

The brand was also awarded for its alcohol-free program which includes a dry bar menu with low-alcohol, zero-waste and ready-to-drink cocktails. With these new recognitions, Norwegian has now received nine Vibe Vista awards over the last five years, including the Best Overall Beverage Program in both 2019 and 2022.

In addition to the Vibe Vista awards, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau and Fleet Executive Chef Patrice Mick have been recently inducted into L’Académie Culinaire de France in the French Consulate of New York City.

The Académie Culinaire de France awards chefs based on their passion for French cuisine, their career and their dedication to passing on culinary knowledge to new generations.