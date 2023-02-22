MSC Cruises and Formula One to Launch Grand Prix Experience

As part of its global partnership with Formula 1 signed last year, MSC Cruises announced a unique and high-end hospitality offering at this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises said: “Through this exclusive hospitality offering we are bringing together the very best of two worlds – Formula 1 and MSC Cruises. By collaborating together, we are integrating the incredible atmosphere at the track with the incredible experience on board our ships to create an unrivaled and truly memorable race experience for fans of all ages.”

The new partnership will transform the race weekend accommodation by providing a complete Grand Prix experience onboard the MSC Virtuosa.

The ship will serve as a cruise ship hotel during the race weekend while docked in Abu Dhabi. The MSC Virtuosa offers a wide range of amenities including restaurants and bars, a spa, a gym, swimming pools, two theaters,a shopping mall, a Mediterranean-style promenade and more.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are delighted to join forces with MSC Cruises and bring fans a unique and unparalleled hospitality experience during the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With luxurious accommodations, exclusive insider access, and the convenience of all-in-one race packages, we’re confident that this partnership will make the race weekend truly unforgettable.”

A variety of packages are available that combine accommodation, race tickets and exclusive insider access with F1 Experiences. Guests can choose among several accommodation options onboard the MSC Virtuosa, all including half board (breakfast and an evening meal), free Wi-Fi and transfer to and from the track.

For guests who already have tickets or a cabin + Formula 1 Grandstand ticket option, packages start with a cabin-only option.

Fans can also opt for a cabin + F1 Experience that includes exclusive activities and all-inclusive hospitality and insider access such as Pit Lane Walk, Guided Track Tour on a flatbed truck and Formula 1 personnel appearances.

The MSC Virtuosa will be in port from November 23-27.

Photo Credit: Getty Images