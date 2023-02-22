MSC Announces Kids and Family Offerings on Euribia

MSC Cruises announced its kids and family offerings onboard its newest ship, the MSC Euribia, scheduled to begin sailing in June, according to a company statement.

Matteo Mancini, youth entertainment senior manager at MSC Cruises said: “We are excited to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia. Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come.

“The onboard entertainment will reflect MSC Euribia’s message of sustainability, with new innovations and environmental components integrated into the cruise experience.”

The MSC Euribia’s new kids’ area features 700 square meters of interior space dedicated to kids and teenagers. The area includes seven rooms, each designed for a different age groups between 0 – 17 years.

Additionally, two rooms will be dedicated to educating children on the importance of sustainability and the environment while one room will be dedicated to technological innovation in our digital age.

Programming runs from 9 am until midnight.

Highlights of the MSC Euribia’s new offerings include: