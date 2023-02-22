MSC Announces Kids and Family Offerings on Euribia

MSC Cruises announced its kids and family offerings onboard its newest ship, the MSC Euribia, scheduled to begin sailing in June, according to a company statement.
Matteo Mancini, youth entertainment senior manager at MSC Cruises said: “We are excited to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia. Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come.
“The onboard entertainment will reflect MSC Euribia’s message of sustainability, with new innovations and environmental components integrated into the cruise experience.”
The MSC Euribia’s new kids’ area features 700 square meters of interior space dedicated to kids and teenagers. The area includes seven rooms, each designed for a different age groups between 0 – 17 years.
Additionally, two rooms will be dedicated to educating children on the importance of sustainability and the environment while one room will be dedicated to technological innovation in our digital age.
Programming runs from 9 am until midnight.
Highlights of the MSC Euribia’s new offerings include:
- Baby Club Chicco Eco: The Chicco Eco + Baby club, in partnership with the renowned baby brand, Chicco, will feature a play area for babies and toddlers under three years old. The space will include environmentally friendly toys made with 80 percent recycled plastic or 67 percent organic and recycled plastic.
- MSC Foundation Youth Centre: A room for children to engage in educational activities and learn more about the importance of the environment as well as MSC Foundation’s programs and causes.
- Teens Club Extra Space: A room dedicated to teenagers with a number of games including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, VR, table football and table tennis.
- World Quest: A game show featuring a quiz based on worldwide geography and trivia with prizes.
- Caravaggio: A spy game show dedicated to art where guests investigate a museum art heist to find a stolen painting and catch the thief.