Miami Marlins and NCL Award Fans with $1,000 and Cruise Giveaways

The Miami Marlins and Norwegian Cruise Line announced an exclusive partnership with a chance for fans to win $1,000 onboard credit for a future cruise with Norwegian during Marlins’ home games at loanDepot park as well as a chance to win a free cruise, according to a press release.

“The partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line is a perfect fit as our goals and values closely align, with our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Marlins Chief Commercial Officer David Oxfeld.

“With the shared recognition of leaders in exceptional international entertainment, the partnership will reward Marlins fans all season long with the chance to take home $1,000 in NCL onboard credit at Marlins home games and have them ready for their next vacation on any of the NCL ships from its All-Star lineup.”

The Marlins and NCL are also partnering for a fan giveaway on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The first 5,000 fans will receive a package featuring a Jeff Conine #18 or #19 jersey, presented by the cruise line. The partnership also includes NCL branding on the outfield wall.

“Miami is our hometown, and we could not be more excited to partner with an organization so deeply rooted in the community,” said David Herrera, incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Our fleet of 18 modern ships sail from the most iconic destinations around the world, including year-round from Miami. We excel at providing guests with exceptional experiences and unforgettable vacation memories. We are looking forward to this new partnership with the Miami Marlins and bringing fellow local, hometown fans along the NCL journey.”

.