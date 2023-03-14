Mano Cruises Kicks Off 2023 Season in the Eastern Mediterranean

Mano Cruises is kicking off its 2023 season in the Eastern Mediterranean today.

Based out of Israel, the Crown Iris is welcoming guests for a three-night cruise to Cyprus.

Sailing from the port of Haifa, the itinerary includes an overnight stay in Limassol, which is one of the most popular destinations in the country and also its second biggest town.

Targeting the Israeli market, the Crown Iris continues to sail from Haifa through early December.

In addition to more short cruises to Cyprus, Greece and Turkey, the 1,500-guest vessel is also set to offer longer itineraries to the Aegean, the Black Sea, the Adriatic and more.

In April, for instance, the Crown Iris departs on a 11-night itinerary that features visits to a total of six ports in Greece and Turkey, including Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu and Agostoli, as well as Split and Dubrovnik.

Another unique cruise is set to be offered in October as the Crown Iris sails to the Black Sea on a 11-night voyage that visits three destinations in Greece, in addition to Romania’s Constanza and Bulgaria’s Varna and Bourgas.

The deployment is also highlighted by a 11-night itinerary to Greece, Malta and Italy’s Sicily Island. Sailing in November, the cruise includes Chania, Kalamata, Valletta, Palermo and Catania as ports of call.

Other destinations featured in the ship’s nine-month program include Marmaris, Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca, Santorini, Alanya, Mykonos, Piraeus, Syros and more.

Acquired by Mano Cruises in 2018, the Crown Iris is currently the only ship in the company’s fleet.

After originally entering service for Royal Cruise Line in 1992, the 40,000-ton vessel sailed for different brands through the years, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Louis Cruises and Thomson Cruises.

Before joining Mano, it underwent a major refurbishment in Greece, which included the addition of a new color scheme, heavily updated public areas and cabins, as well as more amenities.